Dreyfoos grad wins "Do You Think You Can Dance"

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The ninth season of "So You Think You Can Dance" came to a conclusion Tuesday night when Eliana Girard and Chehon Wespi-Tschopp were crowned the winners during the live two-hour season finale on FOX.

Twenty-one-year-old Eliana Girard is a graduate of Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach. The dancer, who now resides in New York, began her dancing career at 3 1/2 years old. She turned professional in 2009 when she began dancing for Cirque Du Soleil.

She and Wespi-Tschopp received the most of America's votes and danced off with the cash prize of $125,000 each. "What I have imagined winning would feel like was like winning the lottery," said Girard. "I hoped for it every single day, and when it actually happened, I felt like my life was complete. Whatever happens afterwards doesn't matter because all my dreams have come true! And I want to take the time to thank all the fans for their support, because they don't realize how much they helped me get through this! And of course my family, too! I love you guys, and thank you a bazillion times over!"

Congratulations Eliana Girard!

