Romney fundraising in N. Palm Beach

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will make a stop in South Florida Thursday, working to gather support and funds at a reception in North Palm Beach.

Following a stop at a rally in Sarasota, Romney will attend a fundraiser at the private home of Chris Cline. Attendees are being asked to pay a minimum of $500 if they are 35 years old or younger and $2,500 for others.

On Wednesday, Romney attended an event in Miami firing up the crowd. He took time trying to counter the notion he doesn't care about middle-class voters.

Democrats have latched on to comments he had made at a recent event in Boca Raton. He was taped suggesting to guests that 47 percent of people would vote for President Barack Obama, and that those people do not pay federal income taxes.

Democrats have used the comments as ammunition. In Miami, supporters said Romney has handled the situation's repercussions appropriately.

The fundraiser event begins at 5:45 Thursday near the Seminole Golf Club.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

