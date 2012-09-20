St. Laurent's death not caused by actions of pickup driver - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Laurent's death not caused by actions of pickup driver

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The motorcade crash that killed Jupiter police officer Bruce St. Laurent was not caused by the actions of a West Palm Beach woman also involved in the crash, according to a report issued from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pending the completion of the traffic homicide investigation from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, FHP officials say they do not plan to file charges against Susan Holloway, 56, whose Ford pickup collided with St. Laurent's motorcycle as he was traveling into the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

According to FHP, St. Laurent was assisting in the escort of President Barack Obama September 9 with his emergency lights on when he moved directly in front of Holloway's vehicle.

Holloway was traveling southbound in the right entrance ramp lane from 45th Street to State Road 9 when St. Laurent moved through the marked apex area and onto the entrance ramp in an attempt to stop traffic from merging onto State Road 9.

FHP says Holloway applied the brakes hard in an attempt to avoid St. Laurent, but the front of her vehicle struck the right side of his motorcycle. Both vehicles then slid to a stop against the metal guardrail on the right shoulder.

St. Laurent, who was 55 years old, was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m. 

According to the report, Holloway was traveling at around 60 mph, while St. Laurent was traveling at about 5 mph in the 65 mph zone. Holloway was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

