St. Laurent's death not caused by actions of pickup driver

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The motorcade crash that killed Jupiter police officer Bruce St. Laurent was not caused by the actions of a West Palm Beach woman also involved in the crash, according to a report issued from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pending the completion of the traffic homicide investigation from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, FHP officials say they do not plan to file charges against Susan Holloway, 56, whose Ford pickup collided with St. Laurent's motorcycle as he was traveling into the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

According to FHP, St. Laurent was assisting in the escort of President Barack Obama September 9 with his emergency lights on when he moved directly in front of Holloway's vehicle.