Mitt Romney attends fundraiser in Juno Beach

Mitt Romney attends fundraiser in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Mitt Romney filled his campaign piggy bank in Juno Beach Thursday night as the presidential campaign enters the final seven weeks.

He visited the Seminole Golf Club where he held two fundraisers where admission cost was at least $2,500 per person. "We absolutely saw the next President of the United States tonight [Thursday night]," said Jay Goldfarb, the chair of the Romney campaign in Palm Beach County.

Goldfarb says Romney talked about the economy and not much else. "Nothing was discussed that was a distraction to the campaign. The entire time he talked about the economy," said Goldfarb.

Thursday's visit comes at a crucial moment. Romney's team spent the better part of a week responding to a hidden camera video taken at a fundraiser in Boca that showed Romney saying he wasn't worried about winning the support of 47 percent of the country.

Many swing state polls have shown Romney trailing the president.

Protesters brought a giant silver spoon made of cardboard to Seminole's gates to rub it in. "We're just trying to send a message that there is an effort to discredit half this country's population," they said.

But one Romney supporter said the message in the viral video wasn't the problem. Rather, she says Romney needs to be accessible to regular people in Palm Beach County just as he is to donors. "I mentioned it to the campaign people in Florida, I even mentioned it to the governor. I would love to see him here, open access for everybody," said Goldfarb.

The main part of the fundraiser was held at the home of Chris Cline. Cline made his fortune in the coal industry. His net worth is listed by Forbes at $1.3 billion. His home is 33,000 sq. ft. and costs him $290,000 in property taxes each year.

