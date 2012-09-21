Former mayor arrested in fight over woman

SOUTH PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Former South Palm Beach Mayor Martin Millar was arrested on
aggravated battery charges Thursday morning after a dispute over a woman
at a Palm Beach Gardens club, according to an arrest report.
Millar, 66, did not have to post bail after a court appearance Friday morning, and was released on his own recognizance.
According
to an incident report, Millar was with a woman at the Angry Moon Cigar
Bar in Palm Beach Gardens around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when she left with
another man who was not identified by police.
According to
witness statements, the woman traveled to the Dirty Martini club in Palm
Beach Gardens with the other man because Millar was "abusive toward
her," the arrest report states.
A few minutes after arriving at
the other club, the unidentified man told police he received a text
message from a friend stating Millar was en route to the club and
"wanted to kill" him, according to the report.
The manager of the
Dirty Martini said he witnessed "an elderly man," later identified as
Millar, walk up to the man and jab him in the side of his neck with "an
object that flashed." The manager told police he believed it was a
Taser.
When police arrived at the scene, they said Millar was rolling on the ground, yelling that he was being attacked.
When
Millar was read his Miranda Rights, the arrest report states he
continuously interrupted officers and was stating his Miranda Rights
with them in a mocking fashion.
According to the report, he
advised the arresting officer that he was a former police officer and
was going to "signal 5" the victim -- a term used by police to mean
"murder."
Millar told officers he was upset because his
girlfriend left with another man and he came to the Dirty Martini to
pick her up, the report states. He denied striking the man with
anything, saying he only touched him on the shoulder.
A black
flashlight was found on the floor of the club, and witnesses told police
that was the object Millar used to strike the victim, officers said.
Officers said Millar tensed up and continued to pull away when handcuffs were placed on him.
Millar
was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail's main detention at 5:12
a.m. Thursday but remained there until Friday morning.
He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with violence.
Millar resigned as South Palm Beach's mayor on Dec. 9, 2010.
This
isn't the first time Millar has made headlines for getting in trouble.
He reportedly agreed to pay a $3,000 ethics fine after a 2009 incident
at a nude nightclub in West Palm Beach.
A Florida Commission on Ethics release in December of 2010
stated Millar "was found to have misused his position to attempt to
impress or intimidate a club manager and police officers to secure a
special privilege, benefit, or exemption for himself."
