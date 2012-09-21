Former mayor arrested in fight over woman

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

SOUTH PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Former South Palm Beach Mayor Martin Millar was arrested on aggravated battery charges Thursday morning after a dispute over a woman at a Palm Beach Gardens club, according to an arrest report.

Millar, 66, did not have to post bail after a court appearance Friday morning, and was released on his own recognizance.

According to an incident report, Millar was with a woman at the Angry Moon Cigar Bar in Palm Beach Gardens around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when she left with another man who was not identified by police.

According to witness statements, the woman traveled to the Dirty Martini club in Palm Beach Gardens with the other man because Millar was "abusive toward her," the arrest report states.

A few minutes after arriving at the other club, the unidentified man told police he received a text message from a friend stating Millar was en route to the club and "wanted to kill" him, according to the report.

The manager of the Dirty Martini said he witnessed "an elderly man," later identified as Millar, walk up to the man and jab him in the side of his neck with "an object that flashed." The manager told police he believed it was a Taser.

When police arrived at the scene, they said Millar was rolling on the ground, yelling that he was being attacked.

When Millar was read his Miranda Rights, the arrest report states he continuously interrupted officers and was stating his Miranda Rights with them in a mocking fashion.

According to the report, he advised the arresting officer that he was a former police officer and was going to "signal 5" the victim -- a term used by police to mean "murder."

Millar told officers he was upset because his girlfriend left with another man and he came to the Dirty Martini to pick her up, the report states. He denied striking the man with anything, saying he only touched him on the shoulder.

A black flashlight was found on the floor of the club, and witnesses told police that was the object Millar used to strike the victim, officers said.

Officers said Millar tensed up and continued to pull away when handcuffs were placed on him.

Millar was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail's main detention at 5:12 a.m. Thursday but remained there until Friday morning.

He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with violence.

Millar resigned as South Palm Beach's mayor on Dec. 9, 2010.

This isn't the first time Millar has made headlines for getting in trouble. He reportedly agreed to pay a $3,000 ethics fine after a 2009 incident at a nude nightclub in West Palm Beach.

A Florida Commission on Ethics release in December of 2010 stated Millar "was found to have misused his position to attempt to impress or intimidate a club manager and police officers to secure a special privilege, benefit, or exemption for himself."

