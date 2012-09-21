Robbers use sledgehammer to steal Saks Fifth Avenue jewelry

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - The Boca Raton Saks Fifth Avenue at Town Center Mall is robbed of its jewelry, and police are still searching for the suspects.

But it's not just the robbery that's raising eyebrows, it's how they did it. Sledgehammers were the weapon of choice in this theft.

Security is now heightened in response to the robbery store clerks and shoppers will never forget. "I parked here at the Saks and had to come out here last, that's why I parked here," said Dawn Gaynor. "The doors were shut at Saks. The guy who worked at the mall said the doors were closed because there was an armed robbery."

Police say it all began an hour before the Saks Fifth Avenue closed. They say five masked men approached the glass counters of the jewelry cases, armed with sledgehammers, and began smashing.

Moments later, investigators say, the robbers left speeding off in a BMW. Squad cars and mall security spent the day patrolling the outside of the store.

We reached out to Saks Fifth Avenue and a spokesperson sent us this statement: "The safety of our associates and customers is of utmost importance to Saks. We are cooperating with authorities on the matter."

We also reached out to the mall and got this e-mailed statement: "Our primary concern is always for the safety of our customers and mall employees, and we are glad no one was injured last [Thursday] night. We will continue to work with the Boca Raton Police Department as they investigate this isolated incident."

We went inside the store just a little while ago without our cameras. The glass jewelry case has since been replaced, and we did noticed an armed guard possibly a police officer inside watching everyone.

Our requests to the Boca Raton Police Department for the surveillance footage were denied.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

