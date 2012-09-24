I have a wedding dress!

You know how you feel after you get back from vacation? After months of excitement and anticipation, the trip is over, and it's back to the daily grind? That's how I feel today.



For months, I've been looking forward to my mom and sister visiting. They're on a flight back to Indiana as we speak, and I miss them already.

It is hard living so far apart, but when I do see them, it's very special. And this past weekend was extra special as we went wedding and bridesmaid dress shopping.

Saturday was a busy day as we drove up and down I-95 going from appointment to appointment.

We started with finding beautiful bridesmaid dresses. It was actually a pretty painless process. I let my sister, who's my maiden of honor, select the dress. I hope the rest of the girls like the dress because "You can shortened it and wear it again," -- just kidding.

After finishing up at the dress shop in West Palm Beach, we drove to our ceremony location in Delray Beach. The sun did come out briefly, and we were able to walk to the beach.

Then, it was off to Ft. Lauderdale. I fell in love with a dress a few months ago while doing some preliminary shopping. And, to my luck, my mom and sister loved the dress just as much.

I have a wonderful mom because my number one pick dress was more than another one we both liked. I asked if she wanted me to try back on the less expensive dress, but she said no. She wanted me to wear the dress of my dreams.

It was a hard decision as every dress I tried on was lovely, but there is always the one you go back to.

After finishing up in Ft. Lauderdale, it was off to Boca Raton to let them see our reception location. My mom is so creative, and after seeing the place, she had some great decorating ideas. Luckily, the venue is gorgeous as is, and I stressed to her to keep decorations at a minimum. I don't want her spending the whole day decorating. I'd rather have her semi-relaxed.

So ladies, I want to know how you felt when you found "the dress"! And gentleman, what did you think when you saw your bride in her beautiful gown? Comment below!

