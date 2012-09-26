Nine gang members arrested in burglary ring bust

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

RIVIERA BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Several members of two local gangs are facing charges after a burglary ring bust.

Authorities say members of two different gangs from Riviera Beach spent time in the Palm Beach County jail after they were arrested for their involvement in this burglary ring.

About 10 people are tied to 10 different home burglaries; meanwhile, authorities are still looking for one man.

Cops say the gangs hit Loxahatchee, Palm Beach Country Estates and Jupiter Farms.

We're told they would wait for everyone in a home to leave for the day. That's when one person would knock on the front door, making sure everyone was gone, while another person would enter the home through the back. Another person would drive a rental car into the driveway. They would then all load up stolen items into the car.

Investigators say all of this happened between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The names of the gangs involved are Firehouse Gang and Monroe Heights Posse.

