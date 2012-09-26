Nine gang members arrested in burglary ring bust - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Nine gang members arrested in burglary ring bust

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

RIVIERA BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Several members of two local gangs are facing charges after a burglary ring bust.

Authorities say members of two different gangs from Riviera Beach spent time in the Palm Beach County jail after they were arrested for their involvement in this burglary ring.

About 10 people are tied to 10 different home burglaries; meanwhile, authorities are still looking for one man.

Cops say the gangs hit Loxahatchee, Palm Beach Country Estates and Jupiter Farms.

We're told they would wait for everyone in a home to leave for the day. That's when one person would knock on the front door, making sure everyone was gone, while another person would enter the home through the back. Another person would drive a rental car into the driveway. They would then all load up stolen items into the car.

Investigators say all of this happened between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The names of the gangs involved are Firehouse Gang and Monroe Heights Posse.

