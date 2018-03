New reward in unsolved murder case

PALM SPRINGS, FL (WFLX) - Exactly two years after a 29-year-old man was discovered dead in his home, Palm Springs Police have unveiled a new sign and a new reward urging the community to call Crime Stoppers to help with the cold case.Along Lantana Road, just west of I-95, a sign boldly calls for clues from a bus stop that overlooks constant passing traffic. The hope is that new information will help police solve the case. The sign reveals that the reward for new information has been increased to $11,000.On September 25, 2010, 29-year-old Jacob Rogers was shot and killed in his home in the 300 block of Arabian Road. He was discovered by his father the following afternoon, when the two would have normally watched football together. Police believe the homicide happened during a robbery.His mother, Laurie, describes Jacob or "Jake" as a fun-loving prankster who loved the outdoors. The family has been overwhelmed with grief for two years, hoping for answers. "Why would somebody want to do this? Why? You know what happened? We don't know. And it would maybe help us to heal somewhat, but like I said, this is something we will have to live with forever," she said.Detective Joseph DeRogatis says there are new leads and suspect information that have developed in the last six months, but that police are seeking new clues to solve the crime.Laurie said she wants the community to get angry about crime, and do what is right. She wants people to stand up against violence by calling Crime Stoppers or police when they can reveal important information."He loved life. The day before [he died] he told his boss's wife he was as happy as he had ever been. So I know he was happy. I know he was happy. I just wish he was here."Call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers if you can help, you can remain anonymous: 1-800-458-TIPS Email: tips@cspbc.com Your tip could lead to a reward of $11,000.