FBI releases photos of sledgehammer jewelry heist - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FBI releases photos of sledgehammer jewelry heist

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - The FBI has released images of the five men they say broke into the Boca Raton Town Center Saks 5th Avenue store Thursday, Sept. 20 and and left with a massive amount of jewelry.

Investigators said the thieves walked inside the store armed with sledgehammers an hour before closing.

The five men, who were in masks, walked up to the glass counters of the jewelry cases and began smashing them, police said.

Moments later, the men got away with an undisclosed amount of merchandise and drove off in a BMW, according to an incident report.

Following the robbery, security was increased and officers spent the day patrolling the outside of the store.

"The safety of our associates and customers is of utmost importance to Saks. We are cooperating with authorities on the matter,' Saks 5th Avenue officials said in a statement.

The FBI, Boca Raton Police Department and the South Florida Violent Crime Task Force are still investigating the robbery.

There is a $5,000 reward for information provided to the FBI leading to the arrest and conviction of the men responsible for the robbery.

"Our primary concern is always for the safety of our customers and mall employees and we are glad no one was injured last night," Boca Raton Town Center officials said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the Boca Raton Police Department as they investigate this isolated incident."

If anyone has information as to the identity of these robbers, they are urged to call the FBI at (305) 944-9101 or the Boca Raton Police Department at (561) 338-1246.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.