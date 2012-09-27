FBI releases photos of sledgehammer jewelry heist

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - The FBI has released images of the five men they say broke into the Boca Raton Town Center Saks 5th Avenue store Thursday, Sept. 20 and and left with a massive amount of jewelry.

Investigators said the thieves walked inside the store armed with sledgehammers an hour before closing.

The five men, who were in masks, walked up to the glass counters of the jewelry cases and began smashing them, police said.

Moments later, the men got away with an undisclosed amount of merchandise and drove off in a BMW, according to an incident report.

Following the robbery, security was increased and officers spent the day patrolling the outside of the store.

"The safety of our associates and customers is of utmost importance to Saks. We are cooperating with authorities on the matter,' Saks 5th Avenue officials said in a statement.

The FBI, Boca Raton Police Department and the South Florida Violent Crime Task Force are still investigating the robbery.

There is a $5,000 reward for information provided to the FBI leading to the arrest and conviction of the men responsible for the robbery.

"Our primary concern is always for the safety of our customers and mall employees and we are glad no one was injured last night," Boca Raton Town Center officials said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the Boca Raton Police Department as they investigate this isolated incident."

If anyone has information as to the identity of these robbers, they are urged to call the FBI at (305) 944-9101 or the Boca Raton Police Department at (561) 338-1246.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

