Deadly accident closes Military Trail in Lake Worth

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
LAKE WORTH, FL (WFLX) - One person has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Central Palm Beach County.
The crash happened in front of a Publix near Military Trail and Melaleuca Lane causing the southbound lanes of Military Trail to close.
Witnesses told Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies a silver Chrysler convertible was traveling northbound on Military Trail, approaching Melaleuca Lane, at a high rate of speed. That's when the driver lost control, hit the center median, went airborne and struck a silver Mercedes. The Chrysler then hit a gray Suzuki, gray van, red Honda and gray GMC SUV.
After striking all vehicles, the suspect attempted to flee. He was apprehended roughly a half block away by Greenacres Police Department.
Four people were involved in the incident; one patient had to be extricated by firefighters. Two of the patients were transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center.