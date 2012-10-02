Missing 14-year-old Boca girl found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing 14-year-old Boca girl found safe

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - A 14-year-old Boca Raton girl missing Tuesday morning was found safe outside a nearby public library around 8 a.m., authorities said.

Doctors are currently examining Adriana Cisneros at the library off Yamato Road to make sure she is in good health.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert early Tuesday morning for the teen.

Authorities say Cisneros is in her first year at Spanish River Community school, and is very soft-spoken and shy.

Before being listed as missing, she was seen at her school Monday around 3 p.m. near the 5100 block of Jog Road in Boca Raton.

Police say a viewer called with a tip this morning before she was found, claiming to have spotted Cisneros around 5 p.m. Monday.

Cisneros' parents were at her school speaking with investigators all morning.

