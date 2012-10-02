Bond set at $1M for man in deadly wreck

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

LAKE WORTH, FL (WFLX) - Bond is set at more than $1 million for a man, police say, is responsible for a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth Monday.

William Melendez of Lake Worth faces several charges including DUI manslaughter and failure to render aid to David Odom who died in the crash.

The state requested the court deny bond on the two homicide charges Melendez faces, but at Tuesday's first appearance, the judge set bond at $500,000 for two charges and $10,000 for three others.

If Melendez can post bail, he will be put on house arrest with a monitoring device.

A judge also ordered that Melendez surrender his passport, consume no alcohol or drugs, and not drive a vehicle.

Monday's crash happened at the intersection of Melaluca Lane and Military Trail. The sheriff's office says Melendez was speeding when he lost control of his car.

Melendez's vehicle crossed over the median and crushed another vehicle being driven by Odom who died at the scene. Four other vehicles were also struck.

Investigators said Melendez tried to flee, but was later caught by an Atlantis Police Department officer. Detectives say his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol.

While investigating his background, detectives found Melendez's drivers license has been suspended since 2009.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

