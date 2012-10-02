Bond set at $1M for man in deadly wreck - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bond set at $1M for man in deadly wreck

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

LAKE WORTH, FL (WFLX) - Bond is set at more than $1 million for a man, police say, is responsible for a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth Monday.

William Melendez of Lake Worth faces several charges including DUI manslaughter and failure to render aid to David Odom who died in the crash.

The state requested the court deny bond on the two homicide charges Melendez faces, but at Tuesday's first appearance, the judge set bond at $500,000 for two charges and $10,000 for three others.

If Melendez can post bail, he will be put on house arrest with a monitoring device.

A judge also ordered that Melendez surrender his passport, consume no alcohol or drugs, and not drive a vehicle.

Monday's crash happened at the intersection of Melaluca Lane and Military Trail. The sheriff's office says Melendez was speeding when he lost control of his car.

Melendez's vehicle crossed over the median and crushed another vehicle being driven by Odom who died at the scene. Four other vehicles were also struck.

Investigators said Melendez tried to flee, but was later caught by an Atlantis Police Department officer. Detectives say his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol.

While investigating his background, detectives found Melendez's drivers license has been suspended since 2009.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.