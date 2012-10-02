Adopted! Pet of the Week Tina

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Tina is now in her forever home! Don't forget about her furry friends!

I'm sure you've already noticed that Tina is a mature lady. She's been around for several years now, and has seen many things in her lifetime. But she assures you she's not ready to call it quits just yet.

Even though Tina don't see too well anymore, she still has plenty of living to do, and she plans on doing it! She still loves to go for walks; although, she can't go as far as she used to.

If you ask me, a nice quiet home of the senior variety is just up my alley. Youngsters are great and all, but I'm looking for a tranquil lifestyle where it will be smooth sailing for the rest of my life.

Tina qualifies for our senior to senior program. If you are 55 years or older and adopt her, we'll waive her adoption fee. All you will pay for is her county rabies tag.

If you adopt her, her initial exam is free compliments of our Pet Connections' vet sponsors:

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League