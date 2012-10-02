Adopted! Pet of the Week Julianne

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Julianne is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Julianne. She's a 4-month-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Julianne:

"Hi, I'm Julianne, and I'm ready to find my forever home. I'm still a young girl, and I'd really like to grow up in a home with a nice family to call my own. I like to cuddle, so I hope you do, too!

"I'm sure you've noticed the cloudiness in my right eye, but don't worry, it doesn't really bother me. I'm hoping that as I get older it will fade a little bit, but only time will tell! And if it stays the same, well then I guess it just makes me unique!"

