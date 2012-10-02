Adopted! Pet of the Week Mara

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Mara is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Mara. She's a 4-year-old black and tan hound who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Mara:

"Hi, I'm Mara. I'm a down home kind of girl originally from Clewiston. I do my best to be polite to everyone around me. Growing up in a small town, I guess you could say I learned some southern hospitality. But I'm excited to be in West Palm Beach now!

"Even though I'm the new girl in town, I feel right at home here. The smell of the salty air tickles my senses, and I'm anxious to see what the beach is all about. Maybe I'll be lucky enough to go there one day!

"I try to take life as it comes and remain content with what I have. Don't get me wrong though, I certainly have hopes and dreams, too. My biggest hope is to find a forever family who will love me for the rest of my life...I know I'd do a good job of loving them!"

