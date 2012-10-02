Adopted! Pet of the Week Bubba

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Bubba is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Bubba. He's a 5-month-old neutered black domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Bubba

"Hi, I'm Bubba from the block. I'm just a country boy with a hankering for cuddling. Snuggle me, love me and pet me, that's all I ask.…okay, okay so that's not completely accurate. I've been trying to blend in here and thought Bubba sounded like a good incognito name. To be honest, that's just my cover. But if you really want to know who I am, just take a look at my face. I'm really an undercover superhero know as Bat Cat!

"I came to the shelter to check on the felines here at the shelter. It was a pretty easy mission since everyone is happy and healthy here, so most of my time has been spent playing with my friends and cuddling with visitors.

"I know, I know, I should have been working, but superheroes need snuggle time too! My services aren't really needed here anymore, so I'm ready for my next assignment. I never get all the details before the operation, but my sources tell me it will last the duration of my life and will involve a house and family. I can't wait to start!"

