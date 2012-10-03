Tri-Rail train crushes car killing driver - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tri-Rail train crushes car killing driver

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

DELRAY BEACH, FL (WFLX) - One person is dead Wednesday morning after a northbound Tri-Rail train struck a vehicle right before the Delray Beach station at the Linton Boulevard crossing, according to the Delray Beach Police Spokesperson Nicole Guerrero.

Guerrero said the train could not stop in time, but was able to come to a halt near Lowson Boulevard. The car can be seen in Fox 29 video crushed and wedged under the front of the train.

The crash happened around 7:39 a.m. No train passengers were injured. They are currently being held on the train until the investigation is complete.

Some passengers are Dreyfoos School of Arts students, Guerrero said. The school has been notified that the students will be late.

Linton and Lowson Boulevard will be closed at the railroad tracks, according to police. The southbound I-95 exit ramp to Delray Beach has also been closed.

Extra Palm Tran buses are being dispatched to stations to pick up commuters, and schools are sending buses to pick up students who take the train.

