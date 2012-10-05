Deputy shoots teen in front of mom

SUBURBAN BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A disturbance involving a teen and his mother ended with a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning.



Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies were called to 9086 Tremezzo Lane at the Verona Lakes subdivision around 9:30 a.m. after a report of a domestic disturbance.



When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old with a hammer, according to the sheriff's office.



The family identified him as Michael Camberdella and a call to 911 said he had his mother in a choke hold, the sheriff's office said.



As deputies were en route, authorities said another 911 call came in stating that Camberdella was also armed with hedge shears. The caller said he was violent and known to resist officers.



When deputies arrived, the teen was outside with the hammer and shears, the sheriff's office says. "The deputy confronts him, he's moving toward the deputy, the deputy's asking him to drop the hammer, drop the hedge shears, get on the ground," Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.



"He's still moving towards him [the deputy]. The deputy is not going to let this individual close the gap on him... so he decides he's going to have to neutralize the threat. At that time he shoots the suspect. The suspect does continue to come even closer until he falls to the ground," Sheriff Bradshaw said.

But his mother Linda painted a different story. She said she called police for help to get Camberdella to the hospital. "My son has nothing. He's just standing there looking at the cop. He [the deputy] aims his gun and starts shooting, and shooting and shooting, six shots. And watched my son fall to the ground. And he was bleeding all over his chest."



Bradshaw said there is a past history at the residence of domestic disturbances.

He said relatives told deputies the teen had some 'mental issues,' was not on his medication, has made some threats to police and characterized himself as "a ninja and invulnerable".



"We have a lot of issues to sort out, but at the end of the day the deputy took the action that he had to take to neutralize the threat to him and not only that the people that were in the area, because he was definitely an immediate threat to the mother and the people in the area," the sheriff said.

Camberdella's mother disagrees. "The hammer wasn't even near him. He was quiet and he was calm and he was relaxed. The cop didn't even give him a chance."



The family says Camberdella has a history of instability and was in the hospital Thursday. One relative said the teen just snapped. "I said, 'you gotta do something with Michael. There's something wrong.' I sensed he wants to be a ninja. His mind was snapping. He said he didn't care about police. He said he's invincible," said Camberdella's great-uncle Mark Teller.

The deputy was not injured and has not been identified.



The Palm Beach County State Attorney's office is investigating.

