Mom claims PBSO is lying about son's death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mom claims PBSO is lying about son's death

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   
SUBURBAN BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The mother of an 18-year-old man shot and killed by a deputy outside his suburban Boynton Beach home Thursday is disputing claims made by the sheriff's office.
 
Family members of Michael Camberdella are speaking with an attorney on Friday to discuss taking possible legal action surrounding the deadly shooting.
 
Camberdella was shot and killed by a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy after investigators said he was armed with hedge shears and a hammer and confronted a deputy.
 
But Camberdella's mother says her son wasn't armed and had nothing in his hands when a deputy shot and killed him.
 
The sheriff's office spokesperson would not comment on the investigation Friday but said it is moving forward.
 
While the sheriff's office says there are no new details in the case, the name of the deputy who shot and killed Camberdella could be released Friday.
 
Mark Teller, Camberdella's great uncle, said in addition to meeting with a lawyer, the family is making funeral arrangements.
 
Teller said the family is considering holding services Wednesday.
 
Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.