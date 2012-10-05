Mom claims PBSO is lying about son's death

SUBURBAN BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The mother of an 18-year-old man shot and killed by a deputy outside his suburban Boynton Beach home Thursday is disputing claims made by the sheriff's office.

Family members of Michael Camberdella are speaking with an attorney on Friday to discuss taking possible legal action surrounding the deadly shooting.

Camberdella was shot and killed by a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy after investigators said he was armed with hedge shears and a hammer and confronted a deputy.

But Camberdella's mother says her son wasn't armed and had nothing in his hands when a deputy shot and killed him.

The sheriff's office spokesperson would not comment on the investigation Friday but said it is moving forward.

While the sheriff's office says there are no new details in the case, the name of the deputy who shot and killed Camberdella could be released Friday.

Mark Teller, Camberdella's great uncle, said in addition to meeting with a lawyer, the family is making funeral arrangements.

Teller said the family is considering holding services Wednesday.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.