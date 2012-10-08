WPB man dies after roach-eating contest

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A West Palm Beach man is dead after taking part in a cockroach eating contest.

Broward Co. Sheriff's Deputies say Edward Archbold ate dozens of cockroaches at Ben Siegel Reptiles in Deerfield Beach.

Pharaoh Gayles was one of the estimated 20-30 people who took part in the contest on Friday night. "Some of the snakes were pretty expensive. I thought if I could eat the bugs to get one, it'd be a good idea," said Gayles.

Archbold was a few seats down during the contest. "We all just stood behind the tanks, they said go, and we all just started eating," said Gayles. "He did a really good job."

Police say at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, they got a call from the store owner because Archbold collapsed.

He ate dozens of cockroaches in his effort to win an $850 snake. "After he was done, he went to go throw up in the bathroom, and that was it," said Gayles.

Archbold died at the hospital.

People like Angela Waldman, a customer at the shop on Monday, can't understand. "I thought, 'Oh wow, who would do something like that?' People like to do these crazy things all the time, like Fear Factor, " said Waldman.

"I don't see anything wrong with bug-eating. It just happened to be a freak accident," said Gayles.

Ben Siegel reptiles released the following statement: "[There were] approx 20-30 [participants] who were all fine... All... were entirely aware of what they were doing and signed waivers accepting responsibility for participation in this unique and unorthodox contest. The consumption of insects is widely accepted throughout the world, and the insects were... safely and domestically raised in a controlled environment."

The medical examiner has not ruled a cause of death yet.

The store owner has hired a lawyer. Whether the store will face charges, is unknowns at this time.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.