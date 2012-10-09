School janitor faces 11 counts of video voyeurism

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
STUART, FL (WFLX) - The man accused of using his cell phone to record video in a girl's locker room at Stuart's Pine School last week is scheduled to go before a judge Tuesday for his first appearance.
Stuart police arrested Michael Scott Girard, 25, Monday, charging him with 11 counts of video voyeurism and one count of destruction of evidence.
According to investigators, Girard, the private school's janitor, set up his phone in one of the ceiling tiles in the girls' locker room at the Pine School. He used a nail polish bottle to prop the tile up, investigators said.
On October 2, several girls were in the locker room when they noticed a light from the phone shining from above.
One of the girls reached up and grabbed the phone, and told investigators it was recording video at the time.
The girls gave the phone to the first adult they saw, which was Michael Girard, according to an arrest report.
They later talked to the head master of the school who brought in Girard to question him.
Investigators linked the phone to the 25 year old. They say he destroyed the SD memory card inside the phone, which he used to save videos and pictures, investigators said.
The Pine School also gave detectives Girard's work computer for their investigation, but they say they didn't find any images of students on it.
Girard was booked into the Martin County Jail with a bond of $30,000.