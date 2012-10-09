School janitor faces 11 counts of video voyeurism - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

School janitor faces 11 counts of video voyeurism

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
STUART, FL (WFLX) - The man accused of using his cell phone to record video in a girl's locker room at Stuart's Pine School last week is scheduled to go before a judge Tuesday for his first appearance.

Stuart police arrested Michael Scott Girard, 25, Monday, charging him with 11 counts of video voyeurism and one count of destruction of evidence.

According to investigators, Girard, the private school's janitor, set up his phone in one of the ceiling tiles in the girls' locker room at the Pine School. He used a nail polish bottle to prop the tile up, investigators said.

On October 2, several girls were in the locker room when they noticed a light from the phone shining from above.

One of the girls reached up and grabbed the phone, and told investigators it was recording video at the time.

The girls gave the phone to the first adult they saw, which was Michael Girard, according to an arrest report.

They later talked to the head master of the school who brought in Girard to question him.

Investigators linked the phone to the 25 year old. They say he destroyed the SD memory card inside the phone, which he used to save videos and pictures, investigators said.

The Pine School also gave detectives Girard's work computer for their investigation, but they say they didn't find any images of students on it.

Girard was booked into the Martin County Jail with a bond of $30,000.

His first appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

