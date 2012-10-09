Twenty Boynton Beach students pricked with glucometer

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Boynton Beach police are investigating an incident at The Charter School of Boynton Beach Secondary School involving 20 students who were nicked in the neck and face area with a medical glucometer Tuesday afternoon.

Police and fire rescue officials were called to the school at 1325 West Gateway Boulevard around 12:42 p.m. and have been interviewing students to determine when they were pricked with the needle and where it occurred, according to police officials.

Fire rescue officials say a female student pricked 20 students with the glucometer while on a school bus.

A glucometer is a small medical device with a needle about an eighth of an inch in length, and is commonly used by diabetics to test blood sugar levels.

Detectives have identified the student believed to have been pricking other students with the needle and have taken her to the Boynton Beach Police Department, officials said.

She will be charged with at least one count of aggravated battery and numerous counts of simple battery and culpable negligence, a police spokesperson said.

"It is important to note that there were no major injuries," police spokesperson Stephanie Slater said. "Fire rescue officials were on scene as a precautionary measure and assisted school officials with calling parents to pick their children up from school. A few children asked to be taken to the hospital to be checked out."

Fire rescue officials recommend parents take their children to their primary care physician to see if they need follow up care as the issue here is exposure to the needle.

