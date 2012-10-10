Gov. Scott directs callers to sex hotline - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. Scott directs callers to sex hotline

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
TALLAHASEE, FL (WFLX) - Instead of getting information about the national meningitis outbreak now affecting Florida, callers seeking help Tuesday night were met with the sultry voice of a woman saying "Hello boys".

That's because Gov. Rick Scott accidentally directed people to call a sex chat hotline while giving a speech about Florida's response to the meningitis outbreak, local10news.com reports.

The station reports Scott meant to direct callers to the Florida Department of Health hotline, but he read the numbers in the wrong order.

People who dialed the 866 number given by Gov. Scott were met with this recording of a female phone sex operator.

The governor's spokeswoman, Jackie Schutz, said Scott "inadvertently gave the wrong number" but corrected himself and cited the correct hotline number later in the cabinet meeting.

The actual number for the Florida Department of Health's meningitis outbreak information hotline is (866) 523-7339.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

