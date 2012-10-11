John Goodman back in jail - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

John Goodman back in jail

    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - John Goodman is back in the Palm Beach County jail.

The polo mogul was taken from his Wellington home at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, after Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies said he had tampered with his ankle monitoring device.

Goodman has been serving in-house arrest while his attorneys appeal his DUI manslaughter conviction.

In late March, a Palm Beach County jury convicted Goodman in the February 2010 death of 23-year-old Scott Wilson, who drowned after Goodman's Bentley crashed into Wilson's Hyundai along Lake Worth Road in Wellington.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Colbath sentenced Goodman to 16 years in prison, but he was later released on a $7 million appellate bond and required to wear the ankle monitoring device.

