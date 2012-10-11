Goodman to remain in jail until next hearing

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - John Goodman will remain in jail until the next hearing on November 26 at 3:30 p.m.

Update: FRI 10:30 PM: Goodman is back in court facing Judge Jeffrey Colbath. If prosecutors prove their case Friday morning, Goodman could spend the rest of his appeal process in jail.

Previously: He was sentenced to house arrest after a jury convicted him of DUI manslaughter. But since late Wednesday night, Wellington polo mogul John Goodman has been in jail.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff says he tried to break off his ankle monitor with a small mirror. Goodman was upstairs in a bathroom.

The two off-duty deputies stationed at his home learned of this within seconds.

A judge will decide how long Goodman will stay in jail.

At some point, perhaps as early as Thursday, prosecutors and defense attorneys will be called in for a hearing. There is a chance he may stay in jail during his appeals process, and that could be as long as a year -- maybe longer.

Goodman has been on house arrest since May after being sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with that drunk driving crash that killed Scott Wilson.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.