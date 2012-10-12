Boynton standoff ends, hostages freed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton standoff ends, hostages freed

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - An overnight standoff has ended in Boynton Beach after an armed man wearing a ski mask had barricaded himself in an apartment.

Boynton Beach Police arrested 21-year-old Jean Joseph. He will be charged with home invasion, robbery with a firearm and false imprisonment.
 
Police say the tense events began after receiving a call around 12:30 from a woman whispering on a phone. She was in a closet of her apartment at Banyan Lake south of Boynton Beach Boulevard and west of Congress Avenue. She said she was being robbed.

A SWAT team was called in to help negotiate.

"They threw a phone into the unit and were able to communicate with the suspect via text message for about fifteen minutes and then he stopped talking. Our SWAT team was able to throw flash bang gas into the apartment," said Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater.

It's believed three people were being held hostage at gunpoint. They were able to get out safely.
 
"They are being taken to our station. We will be talking to them and getting them the services and help they need. Obviously they are traumatized," Slater said.

Slater said it is believed that suspect climbed through the attic, maybe over the firewall or somehow got into another unit. She said, "As he was trying to get out via that unit he was taken into custody by our SWAT team."

Numerous units were evacuated during the incident.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.