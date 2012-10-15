Giant eyeball mystery potentially solved

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The mystery eyeball found on Pompano Beach appears to be from swordfish.

That's according to researchers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.



The FWC says genetic testing will confirm the identification. "Experts on site and remotely have viewed and analyzed the eye, and based on its color, size and structure, along with the presence of bone around it, we believe the eye came from a swordfish," said Joan Herrera, curator of collections at the FWC's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in St. Petersburg in a written release.



Herrera added, "Based on straight-line cuts visible around the eye, we believe it was removed by a fisherman and discarded."



The wildlife commission said swordfish are commonly fished in the Florida Straits offshore of south Florida at this time of year.

