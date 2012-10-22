Obama & Romney faceoff final time in Boca - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Obama & Romney faceoff final time in Boca

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

**Watch the debate live on WFLX.com starting at 9 PM.**

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Hours away from the third and final presidential debate, crews at Lynn University were in overdrive making last-minute adjustments ahead of the showdown on Monday night.

No detail was too small and everything inside the Wold Performing Arts Center was brought to a level of perfection being that all eyes will be on the stage on Monday.

"Barack Obama, the president and Mitt Romney, who was the governor of where I'm from Massachusetts. Same building, same place, same time," said Dale Oaklur, a Lynn University student.

Oaklur and his friends had time to play some basketball on campus and battle it out on the courts just outside the area that was fenced off for the debate.

Deeper inside campus, crews prepared for a different kind of contest. Paint was still wet, lights and audio were being checked and officials were consumed by requests from the media from around the world.

"All my family is like, 'What's going on? Who's there? What media centers are there?' I mean it's just so cool. I'm a part of it. This is my school. We're the final debate," said Kimberly Beck, a Lynn University student.

Hours away from the presidential debate showdown and it was the little pieces that mattered the most.

Three students sat in for the three people who will take the stage on Monday. The students were picked based on their physical match to the candidates and moderator. It was an attempt to eliminate any problems that might arise.

"I'm sure there have been some but the good news is, is that they've been overcome. This is coming together really nicely. We're right on schedule. We're where we need to be at this point," said Janet Brown of the Commission of Presidential Debates.

Lynn University officials also praising the hard work by all and expressed their sense of being prepared.

"Everybody will do their job, they'll do it effectively. They've been coached, they've been trained, we've practiced," said Gregory Malfitano of Lynn University.

The debate hall will be on lockdown until Monday night. The moderator, President Obama and Governor Romney will all get time to visit and practice in the hours leading up to the debate.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.