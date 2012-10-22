Sandy weakens a little - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sandy weakens a little

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
MIAMI (WFLX) - A tropical storm warning is still in effect for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

At 2 p.m., Sandy was still a Category 1 hurricane and was moving slowly northward near Great Abaco Island.
 
Sandy was disrupted somewhat after striking eastern Cuba, but circulation remains strong.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. No significant change in strength is expected in the next couple of days.

The center of Hurricane Sandy is currently moving toward the north near 7 mph and that general motion is expected to continue today and tonight followed by a turn toward the north-northwest win a increase in forward speed on Saturday. Sandy will then turn toward the northeast on Sunday.

The center of Sandy is expected to move away from the northwestern Bahamas tonight.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 275 miles.

What you can expect today:

As Hurricane Sandy continues to head up through the Bahamas today, tropical storm conditions are possible along our coast, and even inland it will be extremely windy. 

Winds will begin out of the northeast this morning and shift around to the northwest this afternoon. Wind speeds will be around 30-40 mph with gusts around 50 mph or higher. Bands of heavy rainfall will move onshore throughout the day. The gustiest winds will be late this afternoon through tonight.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and very windy, with winds out of the northwest at 30-40 mph with much higher gusts. Some Bands of heavy rain are possible.

