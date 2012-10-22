Sandy weakens a little

MIAMI (WFLX) - A tropical storm warning is still in effect for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

At 2 p.m., Sandy was still a Category 1 hurricane and was moving slowly northward near Great Abaco Island.

Sandy was disrupted somewhat after striking eastern Cuba, but circulation remains strong.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. No significant change in strength is expected in the next couple of days.

The center of Hurricane Sandy is currently moving toward the north near 7 mph and that general motion is expected to continue today and tonight followed by a turn toward the north-northwest win a increase in forward speed on Saturday. Sandy will then turn toward the northeast on Sunday.

The center of Sandy is expected to move away from the northwestern Bahamas tonight.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 275 miles.