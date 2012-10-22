(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Lynn University is under tight security right now as members of the U.S. Secret Service, along with other law enforcement, prepare for Monday's presidential debate.



The small college was chosen to host the event in October of last year.



Since then, university officials have spent millions of dollars preparing for the big day.



Hundreds of volunteers are helping make the event go smoothly. At least seventy lucky volunteers will get to witness the debate from inside the hall it is being held in.



Students we spoke with say they're very excited their shook was chosen to host the event.

Cydney Schmidt, a freshman at the school, says the university was a great place to hold the debate. She says she's excited to help out as a volunteer, even though she doesn't get to watch it firsthand.

"It's amazing to put on a résumé for starters, and to know we're one of the smallest schools to have this opportunity is awesome," Schmidt says.



The debate starts at 9 p.m. Security is expected to be heavy into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

