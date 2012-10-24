State of emergency in effect for Martin County

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

MARTIN COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - A state of emergency is now in effect in Martin County as crews prepare for potential damage from Tropical Storm Sandy.

Bathtub Reef Beach is now closed and will be until further notice. The closure is in effect, so crews can bring in 1,600 tons of sand to help protect the shoreline.

The news comes not long after Tropical Storm Isaac pounded the beach with winds and waves that caused part of the shoreline to erode away.

To help protect it from any damage that may be brought on by Tropical Storm Sandy, crews are bringing in sand from local mines to prevent any further loss of the dune and parking area.

These crews will have to work quickly to strenghten the shore as meterologists tell us we're likely to feel the winds from Sandy Thursday night through Saturday morning.

This isn't the only beach in Florida having issues. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, many others are having erosion problems, as well, which can impact real estate and tourism.

