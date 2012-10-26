Sandy rips spires off Boca church

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Two spires from the Boca Raton Community Church have been damaged and blown off due to Hurricane Sandy's winds.



Church members said they are unsure if it happened Thursday night or Friday morning. Two out of three spires, which are made of concrete and rebar, were torn down.



The contractor on site said there's also structural damage to the building which is located at 470 Northwest 4th Avenue.



The spires have been up since the early 1990s, and the crosses on top were added seven years ago.



There were no injuries, and no one was at the church when the damage occurred.

