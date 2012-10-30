zMotion founder opens new speciality bike shops - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

zMotion founder opens new speciality bike shops

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Head out to A1A on a Saturday or Sunday morning, and you're likely to see Pat Patregnani, along with hundreds of cyclists, furiously peddling towards the Palm Beach Inlet and back.

"My history goes back into, as a founder of zMotion, a club that exist in the South Florida area where we have over 1,000 members," said Patregnani. "And over the past years, cycling has not only changed my lifestyle, but the lives of a lot of friends, associates and peers."

Patregnani, an avid road cyclists and successful business man, is now turning his passion into a new career. "The bike shop owners of today are very challenged. They're very challenged in terms of capital resources, time to do the things they really want to do. They have a desire and a passion to get involved in the community, and fund raise for charities, but it's tough."

With that, BikeStreet USA was born. Patregnani now owns and operates eight bike shops throughout South Florida, letting the previous owners now simply manage the shop, freeing up their time to focus on building a community of riders. "We're actually forming specific group rides. We're going to have free breakfast set up, group rides beginning in January."

But before you commit to riding a bike for hours at a time, you want to make sure the bike properly fits you. "It's very important, especially with your first bike, that you're at a speciality shop that helps you understand all the things that it takes. We actually have a poster that's called Brock. And that's our little character, and around Brock are all the different things you should consider when buying your first bike."

And starting November 7, the first 1,000 purchases -- whether it's socks or a new bike at any of the BikeStreet USA locations -- Patregnani will give a new bicycle to a needing child. "In addition, the Florida Panthers to joins us, and they're also going to be donating 1,000 tickets to a hockey game. So we're going to donate these bikes at one of the arenas down at the Panthers, and somewhere up in West Palm Beach."

Making BikeStreet USA more than a specialty bike shop. "It's about a lifestyle, about engaging the community. It's about created a better tomorrow for a lot of people."

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.