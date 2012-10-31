Number of register FL sex offenders dramatically rising

(WFLX) - Florida's number of registered sex offenders rose dramatically in 2012, according to reports from the Orlando Sentinel.

The numbers are growing across the nation. But while the U.S. has seen a 23 percent overall increase in the number of registered sex offenders in the past five years, Florida has seen a whopping 74 percent increase, the report states.

With Halloween trick-or-treating a safety concern for many parents Wednesday night, click the link below to see the locations of every sex offender in your neighborhood.