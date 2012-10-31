Number of register FL sex offenders dramatically rising - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Number of register FL sex offenders dramatically rising

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

(WFLX) - Florida's number of registered sex offenders rose dramatically in 2012, according to reports from the Orlando Sentinel.

The numbers are growing across the nation. But while the U.S. has seen a 23 percent overall increase in the number of registered sex offenders in the past five years, Florida has seen a whopping 74 percent increase, the report states.

With Halloween trick-or-treating a safety concern for many parents Wednesday night, click the link below to see the locations of every sex offender in your neighborhood.

Search Florida's Sex Offender Registry & View Map : (http://bit.ly/Rv9qyy)
(The map can be difficult to find. See more information below.)

When you search the state database, you have several options. If you are looking for a particular person, you can type in as much or as little information as you know.

TO VIEW A LIST:
In most cases, you will want to do a very broad search. Simply typing your ZIP code into the search tool will give you a list (with photos if they are available) of every registered sex offender who shares your ZIP code.


TO VIEW A MAP:
Further down on the database search form, you will find the option to search within a one mile radius of an address you choose. Typing in your address will build a map that pinpoints the home (and in some cases, the work address) of every registered sex offender within a mile of your home.

