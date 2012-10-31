How Sandy hurt our beaches - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

How Sandy hurt our beaches

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
FORT PIERCE, FL (WFLX) - Crews from Fort Pierce are working to repair three docks that fell victim to Hurricane Sandy. The docks, located at Jaycee Park, are now closed.

Crews must replace boards that were knocked out of place due to the winds and waves from the storm. At least one is expected to be repaired and ready for use by the weekend.

Erosion is also a major concern on Singer Island. A multi-million dollar sand dune restoration project, originally scheduled to take place early next year, will now start as early as next week.

Crews plan to use more than 40,000 cubic yards of sand to restore the beaches there.

Farther south in Delray Beach, Sandy's surf washed away much of the beach. A $9 million renourishment project in the works for a two-mile stretch of beach, north of Linton Boulevard, is now even more crucial. But Sandy's fury may add an additional million to the price tag.

