Adopted! Pet of the Week Red

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Red is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Red. He's a spunky 10-year-old miniature pinschers who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Red:

"Hello there, I'm Red. I'm an older gentleman with plenty of pep in my step still. I may look mature on the outside, but I still feel like a young pup on the inside! I'm still an active guy and love to go for walks.

"Sometimes, I get so excited about all the stuff around me that I forget to take time to stop and smell the roses. Don't get me wrong, I still do plenty of nosework in the grass and bushes. But being the busy bee that I am, I don't stay put for very long.

"On the other hand, when it's time to settle down for the night and relax, I have no problem finding a comfortable place to hang out.

"I qualify for the shelter's senior to senior program. Because yes, I am a senior and proud of it! If you are 55 or older and adopt me, my adoption fee is waived, and all you pay for is my rabies tag. If you ask me, a home of the active senior variety is just up my alley. Youngsters are great and all, but I'm looking for a tranquil lifestyle where it will be smooth sailing for the rest of my life."

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League