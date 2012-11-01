Adopted! Pet of the Week Dillian

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Dillian is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Dillian. He's a 10-month-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Dillian:

"Hi, I'm Dillin, and I'm ready to find my forever home. I'm still a young guy, and I'd really like to grow up in a home with a nice family to call my own. I'm youthful enough to still have plenty of kitten fun left in me, but I'm old enough that I'm not so fragile anymore. I'd say I'm the best of both worlds! I'm also sweet, cuddly and devilishly handsome. What more could someone want in a cat?"

If you adopt Dillian, his initial exam is free compliments of our Pet Connections' vet sponsors:

