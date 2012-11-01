Adopted: Pet of the Week Mia

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Mia is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Mia. She's a 2-year-old pointer/Weimaraner mix who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Mia:

"Hi, I'm Mia. People tell me what a pretty girl I am, but I don't really see what all the fuss is about. I guess I'm just too modest. I'm an unassuming girl who enjoys the simple things in life. I can be a bit bashful when I first meet you, but it doesn't take me long to scope you out and realize that you're just interested in saying hello. And if you have a treat, well pretty much all my shyness flies out the window, and you're my new best friend.

"Once I'm really comfortable with you, I like to sit as close as possible to you. It brings me comfort, and plus it puts me at a good distance for giving lots of kisses!

"One thing I should probably admit up front is that cats don't seem to be too fond of me. I guess I just play a little too rough for them. But I say it's their loss. My biggest hope right now is to find a nice, quiet home where I can build some self-confidence and blossom into the happy girl that's lingering underneath my shy exterior."

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League