Adopted! Pet of the Week Uno

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Uno is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Uno. He's a 6-month-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Uno:

"Uno's the name! Don't wear it out, it'll still be the same! I may be little for my age, but boy am I full personality. People are my absolute favorite thing in the whole world. I just can't get enough of them. I love, love, love to be held! I just can't ever seem to get close enough to you, even when I'm snuggled into your body so tightly there isn't even an inch between us. I should let you know that I will have to be on a special diet for the rest of my life so that my tummy stays happy. I know that's a little bit more to ask than some cats, but I'm not just any cat! I'm Uno, the One and Only. I'm not just saying that either, my name says it all!"

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League