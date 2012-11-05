Palm Beach County accepts in-person absentee voting

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - After days of long lines and huge crowds for early voting in Palm Beach County, Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher has opened a period for voting in person by absentee ballot.

The move allows voters to show up in person to the supervisor of elections office and vote by absentee ballot on Sunday and Monday.

"It surprised me. It pleased me, and I think there was not enough time for early voting," said Judy Sachs, a Lake Worth resident.

On Sunday, the line to vote in-person by absentee ballot wrapped around the building. Voters waited up to two hours to vote by absentee ballot. "I think for a lot of people, it's going to come down to the last minute, and they're not really going to want to wait out there that long," said Javaris Nelly, a Riviera Beach voter.

Bucher sent out a fax to Fox 29 Sunday morning explaining she was aware of a lawsuit filed by Florida Democrats, where the party asked a judge to extend early voting because of the eight days of lines. Bucher wrote she was opening the period for voting in-person by absentee ballot for Sunday and Monday rather than face legal action.

"I think people should have more of an opportunity to cast their vote and extend it as much as possible," said Kyle Catinella, a Delray Beach voter.

Republican Party of Palm Beach County Chairman Sid Dinerstein told Fox 29 by phone the extension of voting in-person by absentee ballot will not affect the election. He said he did not understand the logic of waiting in long lines when on Tuesday he feels lines will not be long.

Fox 29 also tried to reach out to the Palm Beach County Democrats but have yet to hear back from anyone.

As the sun set Sunday evening, a line of voters wishing to cast their ballot in-person by absentee ballot wrapped around the building.

Voters can vote in-person by absentee ballot on Monday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.