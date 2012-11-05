El Dorado giving away $20k in furniture at new store

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

PEMBROKE PINES, FL (EL DORADO FURNITURE) – El Dorado Furniture is proud to announce the opening celebration of its newly expanded Pembroke Pines showroom. Now with over 140,000 sq. ft. of space, it is the largest furniture showroom in Florida.

The store's boulevard showroom concept has been revamped with a new Carlo Perazzi section, a new Gazebo for patio furniture, a new power motion section for leather furniture and a state-of-the-art mattress department, among other additions. "We are dedicated to bringing our customers the most diverse selection of furniture that the industry has to offer under one roof," said Pedro Capó, Chief Operating Officer of the company.

The 11-month expansion project was completed by Stiles Construction. The undertaking created more than 50 construction related jobs. With the improvements complete, the showroom now has close to 100 employees.

On June 27, 1967, the Capó family opened the first El Dorado Furniture in Miami. The furniture store remains a family-owned company three generations in. There are twelve stores within Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties and it is ranked among the top 50 furniture retailers in the country. In 2010, the family patriarch and El Dorado Furniture founder, Manuel Capó, was inducted into the American Furniture Hall of Fame. The company is known for its boulevard showroom concept, a truly unique furniture shopping experience.

Copyright 2012 El Dorado Furniture. All Rights Reserved.