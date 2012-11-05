El Dorado giving away $20k in furniture at new store - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

El Dorado giving away $20k in furniture at new store

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PEMBROKE PINES, FL (EL DORADO FURNITURE) – El Dorado Furniture is proud to announce the opening celebration of its newly expanded Pembroke Pines showroom. Now with over 140,000 sq. ft. of space, it is the largest furniture showroom in Florida.

The store's boulevard showroom concept has been revamped with a new Carlo Perazzi section, a new Gazebo for patio furniture, a new power motion section for leather furniture and a state-of-the-art mattress department, among other additions. "We are dedicated to bringing our customers the most diverse selection of furniture that the industry has to offer under one roof," said Pedro Capó, Chief Operating Officer of the company.

The 11-month expansion project was completed by Stiles Construction. The undertaking created more than 50 construction related jobs. With the improvements complete, the showroom now has close to 100 employees.

On June 27, 1967, the Capó family opened the first El Dorado Furniture in Miami. The furniture store remains a family-owned company three generations in. There are twelve stores within Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties and it is ranked among the top 50 furniture retailers in the country. In 2010, the family patriarch and El Dorado Furniture founder, Manuel Capó, was inducted into the American Furniture Hall of Fame. The company is known for its boulevard showroom concept, a truly unique furniture shopping experience.

