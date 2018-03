(WFLX) - The joke goes vote early and vote often, and one woman in Nevada took it seriously.

Police say Roxanne Rubin tried to vote twice. Election officials say she checked in at a polling place and voted. Then, she drove a few hours away and tried to vote again.

Just in case you want to try this, don't! It's a felony. She could face up to four years behind bars.

