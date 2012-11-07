Bike shop giving 1,000 needy children new bikes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bike shop giving 1,000 needy children new bikes

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - It's one of the more popular items on children's holiday wish list; however, a brand new bike is not always within a family's financial means.

For Pat Patregnani, the founder of BikeStreet USA, that just didn't sit right with him, so he teamed up with Bikes for Tykes to help this holiday season be a little brighter for South Florida children.

"Beginning November 7, BikeStreet USA, at its eight locations, will donate one bike to a needy child in the name of its 1,000 customers regardless of what you purchased. So you could come in here and buy a pack of GU for 10 cents, and we're going to donate a bike to a child."

In addition to the 1,000 bikes, BikeStreet USA has partnered with the Florida Panthers, who will also provide 1,000 Florida Panthers tickets.

After the holiday season, BikeStreet USA will continue the partnership with Bikes For Tykes by donating one new bike for each road bike sold, all year round.

If you'd like to help a child receive a bicycle this holiday season, here's a list of the BikeStreet USA locations:

  • 12770 US Highway 1
    Juno Beach, FL 33408
    (561) 491-2314
  • 126 Center Street, Suite B-1
    Jupiter, FL 33458
    (561) 340-2757
  • 8611 US Highway 1
    Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
    (772) 402-7412
  • 3469 W Boynton Beach Blvd
    Boynton Beach, FL 33436
    (561) 340-2660
  • 2044 SE. Federal Hwy
    Stuart, FL
    (772) 402-7443
  • 8771 SE Bridge Road
    Hobe Sound, FL 33455
    (772) 402-7353
  • 2526 Okeechobee Blvd.
    West Palm Beach, FL 33409
    (561) 909-0224
  • 10241 Southern Blvd.
    Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
    (561) 491-2347
Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.