Still no winner in West-Murphy race

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The Palm Beach County Elections Service Center in Riviera Beach was bustling with activity the day after the election.

The counting of absentee ballots printed in error, as well as military absentee ballots and provisional ballots, continued Wednesday night. Another kind battle - a legal one - was ramping up at the same time.



Months of campaigning political advertisements all lead up to election night. On one side of the Congressional District 18 race is Democrat Patrick Murphy, who declared himself the winner on Tuesday night.

Republican Allen West and his legal team have a different idea of what may have occurred. "I was expecting a result last [Tuesday] night actually, and hoping for a result," said Scott Wooley, a Jupiter resident.

Voters in Congressional District 18 are wondering who it will be that represents them in Washington, D.C.



The results so far have yet to show a clear winner. Now, lawyers for West are getting involved. "You loose a little faith," said Marc Leathers, who lives in Jupiter. "The fact that you are supposed to have a vote, and it is supposed to mean something and then someone can do something legally and they double check this and change that and possibly change the result," he said.



West's camp has filed legal paperwork in both St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties, asking for a judge to impound all of the voting equipment for the potential that recount should be conducted. "There really should be an easier way to do this," said Leathers.



Voters in congressional District 18 say as tired of the political fighting as they are, they want the candidate with the most votes speaking for them. "As long as they get it right and the correct representative is in office and they're going to do the right thing, then I'm all for it," said Aaron Nelson, of Stuart. "It's frustrating but at the same time you want to get the right results."



After Murphy declared himself the victor, West's attorneys have pressed on with their fight, demanding a hand recount in St. Lucie County.

A hearing at the Palm Beach County courthouse at 5 p.m. on Thursday could determine what happens next in that part of the three county district.

