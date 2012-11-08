Still no winner in West-Murphy race - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Still no winner in West-Murphy race

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The Palm Beach County Elections Service Center in Riviera Beach was bustling with activity the day after the election.

The counting of absentee ballots printed in error, as well as military absentee ballots and provisional ballots, continued Wednesday night. Another kind battle - a legal one - was ramping up at the same time.

Months of campaigning political advertisements all lead up to election night. On one side of the Congressional District 18 race is Democrat Patrick Murphy, who declared himself the winner on Tuesday night.

Republican Allen West and his legal team have a different idea of what may have occurred. "I was expecting a result last [Tuesday] night actually, and hoping for a result," said Scott Wooley, a Jupiter resident.

Voters in Congressional District 18 are wondering who it will be that represents them in Washington, D.C.

The results so far have yet to show a clear winner. Now, lawyers for West are getting involved. "You loose a little faith," said Marc Leathers, who lives in Jupiter. "The fact that you are supposed to have a vote, and it is supposed to mean something and then someone can do something legally and they double check this and change that and possibly change the result," he said.

West's camp has filed legal paperwork in both St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties, asking for a judge to impound all of the voting equipment for the potential that recount should be conducted. "There really should be an easier way to do this," said Leathers.

Voters in congressional District 18 say as tired of the political fighting as they are, they want the candidate with the most votes speaking for them. "As long as they get it right and the correct representative is in office and they're going to do the right thing, then I'm all for it," said Aaron Nelson, of Stuart. "It's frustrating but at the same time you want to get the right results."

After Murphy declared himself the victor, West's attorneys have pressed on with their fight, demanding a hand recount in St. Lucie County.

A hearing at the Palm Beach County courthouse at 5 p.m. on Thursday could determine what happens next in that part of the three county district.

Copyright 2012 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.