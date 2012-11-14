PSL police investigating home invasion, shooting, chase & crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL police investigating home invasion, shooting, chase & crash

Rachel Leigh, Content Manager


       

PALM SPRINGS, FL (WFLX) - Law enforcement officers are sorting through a home invasion, shooting, chase and police accident Wednesday afternoon.

Events unfolded around noon when Palm Springs Police responded to a call of gunfire in the 3600 block of Davis Road. It remains unclear if anyone was struck.

When officers arrived, a white van left the scene and police followed.

The van crashed into one of the officer's cruisers on Southern Boulevard near Gem Lake Drive.

The officer was not seriously injured, according to a Palm Springs Police spokesman, but was taken to Wellington Regional Hospital.

Two people in the van, a man and woman, kept going and ended up on Macy Street in West Palm Beach where the pair bailed out and one invaded a home and tried to hide.

Both were eventually found and taken into custody. Police also found about $10,000 in cash in a bag.

Palmetto Elementary and Forest Hill High School were on lockdown, due to police activity in the area. That was lifted around 1:19 p.m.

