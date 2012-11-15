Celebrity Corner: Venus Williams

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - She has no signs of slowing down. Palm Beach Gardens' Venus Williams attended the ribbon ceremony of South Florida's newest tennis courts. The new green clay courts are located at Toll Brothers' Azura in Boca Raton.

With an interior design company, clothing line and, of course, competing, the pro tennis player says she's doing everything she loves. "It's a lot of work, but it's worth it. It helps when you do what you love, and I love design. I love tennis. So for me, now, that's enough. I have my hands full. I want to get more wins. I want to design beautiful spaces," said Williams.

She did confirm she will be teaming up again with her sister, Serena, to play in the Australian Open after pulling out last year due to medical reasons.

