Father arrested for letting child drive

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
WESTMINSTER, CO (WFLX) - In Westminster, Colorado, a pick-up truck crashes in a residential neighborhood with a 12-year-old girl behind the wheel.
The girl's father is now behind bars for letting her drive after he had allegedly been drinking.
Witnesses say Phillip Knutson smelled of alcohol when he tried to defend himself after putting his 12-year-old in the driver's seat.
Court records show Knutson was arrested for DUI and careless driving in 2007. "I can see letting your kids drive, but you find an open field, an open parking lot, something where there's nothing around them," said neighbor Dennis Gene. "Hopefully, he learned his lesson, but he could have hurt his little girl severely, could have killed her. You don't know."