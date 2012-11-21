Adopted! Pet of the Week Clarisa

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Clarisa is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Clarisa. She's a 6-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Clarisa is one of our kitties that came to us from the Humane Society of the United States. They didn't have the best of care in their previous home, and most of them were in pretty rough shape.

She's missing some teeth, but she doesn't seem to miss them! She used to live with lots of other cats, so she should fit right in if you already have resident kitties in your home! She knows that she's in a better place now, and there is someone out there ready to bring home a kitty just like her!



Clarisa qualifies for our senior to senior program. If you are 55 years or older and adopt her, we'll pick up the tab! All you will pay for is the rabies tag. Research has shown that living with pets can help lower blood pressure, lessen anxiety and boost your immunity.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League