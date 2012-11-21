Adopted! Pet of the Week Oscar

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Oscar is now in his forever home, but don't forget about his furry friends.

Meet our Pet of the Week Oscar. He's an 8-year-old English bulldog who is up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special letter from Oscar:

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, isn't that what they say? My name is Oscar and well, I think, I'm a pretty handsome dude. I'm built like a mac truck, but I'm as gentle as a lamb. I will do anything to have someone throw a ball to me. But I don't like the really hot weather too much, it's kind of hard for me to breath if I'm outside for too long. So I make up for it by just lying around in the nice cool A/C chewing on my rawhide.

"I can be happy doing just about anything, but I'd really like someone to share my life with. I get lots of attention walking down the street so don't worry, we'll make lots of new friends!"

